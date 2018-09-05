Neglected Shikarpur

Once called the Paris of Sindh, Shikarpur has now become the gloomy picture of constant neglect. The worst sanitation system and damaged roads are the serious problems that require immediate attention from the authorities. Moreover, poor urban planning and the absence of an adequate garbage and waste disposal system have turned Shikarpur into the country’s filthiest city.

If these problems were not enough, the city’s historic power plant is no more functional to supply electricity. These issues pose threats to the survival of helpless people. However, through proper will and determination, the city administration along with the Sindh government can address these issues.

Dr Kamran Korejo

Shikarpur