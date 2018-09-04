Tue September 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan
Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC
Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II
Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended
Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed
Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy
Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan

Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan
Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Top Story

A
APP
September 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan, UAE share unique historical ties: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) shared a unique relationship premised on historical, cultural and economic ties, underpinned by mutual trust and respect.

Pakistan highly valued its friendship and fraternal relations with the brotherly country and held President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed in high esteem, he said while talking to a UAE media delegation, which called on him here.

The minister said Pakistan would like to further enhance cooperation and collaboration between the two countries in areas mutually beneficial to their people. Forging cordial relations with the government of UAE was the top priority as the UAE had always been at the forefront in delivering humanitarian relief and assistance to Pakistan in times of need, he added.

Highlighting priorities of the government, Fawad said Prime Minister Imran Khan had constituted 15 task forces to deal with multiple challenges and the issue of environment had been placed on top of its agenda in line with the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The prime minister had formed a team of capable persons with requisite expertise in the relevant fields with a view to devise and implement a comprehensive strategy to take the country out of myriads of issues and challenges, including energy, environment and economy, he added.

The minister reiterated that Pakistanis were a resilient nation and would surmount all the challenges through impregnated unity and collective will. He informed the delegation that the government was seriously contemplating to introduce some robust reforms in the local government system as it believed that transfer of power at the grassroots level and people’s easy excess to their representatives concerned would not only empower them but would also help them in the resolution of their basic issues.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive
New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations

New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations
Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence

Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence
Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Photos & Videos

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first
‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years

‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’
WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father