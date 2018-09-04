Pakistan, UAE share unique historical ties: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) shared a unique relationship premised on historical, cultural and economic ties, underpinned by mutual trust and respect.

Pakistan highly valued its friendship and fraternal relations with the brotherly country and held President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed in high esteem, he said while talking to a UAE media delegation, which called on him here.

The minister said Pakistan would like to further enhance cooperation and collaboration between the two countries in areas mutually beneficial to their people. Forging cordial relations with the government of UAE was the top priority as the UAE had always been at the forefront in delivering humanitarian relief and assistance to Pakistan in times of need, he added.

Highlighting priorities of the government, Fawad said Prime Minister Imran Khan had constituted 15 task forces to deal with multiple challenges and the issue of environment had been placed on top of its agenda in line with the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The prime minister had formed a team of capable persons with requisite expertise in the relevant fields with a view to devise and implement a comprehensive strategy to take the country out of myriads of issues and challenges, including energy, environment and economy, he added.

The minister reiterated that Pakistanis were a resilient nation and would surmount all the challenges through impregnated unity and collective will. He informed the delegation that the government was seriously contemplating to introduce some robust reforms in the local government system as it believed that transfer of power at the grassroots level and people’s easy excess to their representatives concerned would not only empower them but would also help them in the resolution of their basic issues.