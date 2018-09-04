Couple among three killed in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: Three people were killed in a road accident in Jauharabad police limits on Monday. According to police, Abdullah of Chak 45/MB and his wife Naziran Bibi were on way when a vehicle hit their motorcycle near Grout Chowk on Jauharabad-Muzaffargarh Road. As a result, Abdullah his wife Naziran Bibi and vehicle conductor Farooq were killed on the spot.
