Couple among three killed in road accident

SARGODHA: Three people were killed in a road accident in Jauharabad police limits on Monday. According to police, Abdullah of Chak 45/MB and his wife Naziran Bibi were on way when a vehicle hit their motorcycle near Grout Chowk on Jauharabad-Muzaffargarh Road. As a result, Abdullah his wife Naziran Bibi and vehicle conductor Farooq were killed on the spot.