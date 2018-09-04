Tue September 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan
Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC
Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II
Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended
Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed
Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy
Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan

Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan
Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM, COAS hold third meeting within a week

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had significant meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday in the wake of ensuing visit of US Secretary of State and US Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff. The two are due here tomorrow (Wednesday) before their landing in New Delhi where they will ink a number of agreements and have structured talks during their two-day stay. The meeting between COAS and the prime minister lasted for more than an hour but the Prime Minister Office (PMO) issued a 24-word release without giving any detail about the subjects and discussions. Highly placed sources told The News that it has been decided that the talks would go ahead in normal course although controversies around US Secretary of State’s phone call and later US decision to hold Coalition Support Fund (CSF) and stopping of $300 million under the fund programme.

They have decided to give quiet diplomacy a chance to overcome complexities. The prime minister and COAS also discussed security related matters in their third meeting ever since Imran Khan assumed office later last month.

It is likely that the US dignitaries will also have meetings separately with the prime minister and the COAS before leaving for Indian capital.

Domestic and external security situation of the country and matters related to upcoming Defence Day were also discussed in the meeting.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive
New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations

New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations
Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence

Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence
Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Photos & Videos

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first
‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years

‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’
WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father