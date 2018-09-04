Tue September 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan
Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC
Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II
Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended
Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed
Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy
Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan

Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan
Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

National

A
APP
September 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NDMA has set up five strategic warehouses

Islamabad: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has set-up five strategic warehouses already stocked with sufficient amount of non-food items to be provided during serious natural disasters.

Talking to APP, NDMA Chairman Lt. Gen Omar Mahmood Hayat said Pakistan has been facing disasters due its geographical location and terrain while no such pre-emptive measures and policy research was done to mitigate disaster risks in the country.

He said during massive earthquakes in Iran, Pakistan sent C-130 plane carrying aid goods within just two to three days time with the assistance of these ware houses, he remarked. It was the only aid that Iran accepted from any country as it helped Pakistan a lot during the 2005 earthquake, he said.

He said NDMA had taken a lot of unique initiatives including Multi-Sector Initial Rapid Assessment (MIRA) which is an intellectual tool to have research on damages caused and post-disaster requirements of that area in any calamity, he informed. He said district level training of government servants and officials including civil society is done on how to conduct rapid assessment of disaster and requirements of that area.

The Integrated Context Analysis on Vulnerability to Food Insecurity and Natural Hazards of Pakistan by NDMA will help to assess threats posed to food security in areas hit by a disaster and has been shared with the provinces, he said.

A separate policy on minimum relief to be available in the camps set during catastrophes has been formed, he added. While giving an account of the policies formed, he said Heat Wave Guidelines and Management Policy was formed by NDMA which helped secure precious lives lost earlier in 2015.School Safety Guidelines, he added is another landmark initiative whose framework was approved by the then Prime Minister, according to which teachers and children would be sensitized about how to respond in disasters and emergencies.

Astonishingly no work was done in industrial hazards till date, he said adding NDMA has made a comprehensive report on it. The coastal areas were neglected too as Tsunami and tornados take place in the locality and no inclusive work done in this regard while NDMA is working on it, he said.

At present, he said, we are in a better condition than 2005, however it is not the destination of the country rather it has to travel a long journey of progress.

NDMA has undergone huge transformation since the past decade and is striving to become a disaster resilient country reckoned among the best disaster prepared nations, he maintained.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive
New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations

New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations
Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence

Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence
Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Photos & Videos

Rishi Kapoor lights candles on his 66th birthday

Rishi Kapoor lights candles on his 66th birthday
‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years

‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’
WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father