Haas appeal Grosjean disqualification at Monza

MONZA, Italy: The Haas Formula One team has confirmed it will appeal a stewards’ decision late Sunday to exclude Romain Grosjean from the result of the Italian Grand Prix.
The French driver finished sixth on the road for the Ferrari-powered American team, but rivals Renault lodged a protest against the legality of his car, which led to the stewards’ decision.The car was found to have an irregular, non-compliant floor design, a late and dramatic twist at the end of a day of near-breathless action on and off the circuit.
Haas team chief Guenther Steiner said: “We do not agree with the stewards’ decision to penalise our race team and we feel strongly that our sixth-place finish in the Italian Grand Prix should stand. We are appealing the stewards’ decision.”
The stewards’ ruling affected the result and gave the struggling Williams team a double points finish as Russian rookie Sergey Sirotkin was elevated into the points.The Haas team has until Thursday to gather information and confirm its intention to make an official appeal.
