Shehryar takes oath as state minister

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday administered oath of office to Shehryar Afridi as State Minister for Interior. The oath taking ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr was attended by politicians and senior officials, a President House press release issued here said. Shehryar Afridi is Member of the National Assembly from Kohat.
