Police say Christian girl converted to Islam, contracted love marriage

KOHAT: The police on Wednesday claimed that a Christian girl had not been offered as stake by her father in gambling rather she converted to Islam and contracted love marriage of her own volition.

They said her mother Sadia had reported to Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station in Kohat on August 19 that her husband Iqbal Gul had gambled away their 17-year-old daughter Naina.

The police launched investigation into the report and apprehended Iqbal Gul along with his gambler friends. The police grilled them for the recovery of the girl but they denied the charges.

The police stated that during the investigation it was learnt that Sadia had registered the case against her husband over some domestic dispute which prompted the police to probe the case.

The police found that 17-year-old Christian girl Naina had gone to Doaba area in Hangu district. The police recovered the girl, who said she had converted to Islam and married one Shakir out of her own volition.

The police took both of them into custody and recorded their statements. Naina said she had converted to Islam and contracted love marriage. The police filed a case against Sadia for implicating her husband.