Wed August 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan may soon ink an extradition treaty with UK

Pakistan may soon ink an extradition treaty with UK
Trump backs off plan to roll back foreign aid funding: officials

Trump backs off plan to roll back foreign aid funding: officials
Money-laundering case: FIA recommends formation of JIT

Money-laundering case: FIA recommends formation of JIT
No decision on IMF bailout yet: Asad

No decision on IMF bailout yet: Asad
Presidential election: Opposition divided but hopeful

Presidential election: Opposition divided but hopeful
US Congress skeptical of Trump´s Mexico trade deal

US Congress skeptical of Trump´s Mexico trade deal
Aamir Liaquat reacts over Governor House meeting snub

Aamir Liaquat reacts over Governor House meeting snub
Pakistan complains to Netherlands over Wilders anti-Islam cartoon plans

Pakistan complains to Netherlands over Wilders anti-Islam cartoon plans
World Bank can help repatriate Pakistan’s looted wealth

World Bank can help repatriate Pakistan’s looted wealth
Urea crisis: Govt plans to operationalise three closed fertiliser plants

Urea crisis: Govt plans to operationalise three closed fertiliser plants

Top Story

A
APP
August 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Below normal monsoon rainfall to create water shortage for Rabi crops

Islamabad: Below normal rainfall during the current Monsoon season is likely to create water shortage for crop sowing during coming Rabi season, besides creating other environmental hazards affecting the general health.

The depressed Monsoon season has resulted into poor accumulation of water in the mega water reservoirs of the country, which is posing serious threats for the cultivation of major and minor crops to fulfil the domestic requirements as well as exports.

Commenting on the situation that has emerged due to low intensity of Monsoon rains, Chairman Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Ahmad Kamal said less rainfall as compared to the last seasons was received during the outgoing rainy season.

“If the situation persists during the days to come, the pressure on the existing water reservoirs would increase and shortage of the water for irrigation may occur and put negative impact on the major seasonal crops,” he observed.

Not only, he said that the intensity of the monsoon rainfall was down, no rapid showers took place at the upper catchments of the major rivers in the country, which were the main source of water level increase in mega storage.

However, he said that Punjab was the main food producing province of the country and produced all major crops including cotton, wheat, rice, sugarcane and maize. It also produces other minor crops including oil seeds and pulses.

Fortunately, he said that the Tarbela Dam has attained water level up to its maximum capacity of 1,550 feet while the condition at Mangla reservoir was pathetic which is presently 66.70 feet below its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1242 feet.

He said currently the inflow of water at Mangla dam is 21,000 cusecs and outflow 10,000 cusecs which leaves only 11,000 cusecs of water remaining in the reservoir. To a question, he said if supposedly 300,000 cusecs of water flows into the reservoir of Mangla then a reasonable amount of water securing Rabi crops can be stored, hence the lurking water shortage in the coming crop season could be avoided.

Commenting on the massive water accumulation in Tarbela Dam, he informed that 80 per cent water comes from the snow melting in the glaciers and catchments areas. Tarbela has tumultuous temperature in the region as temperature rise resulted into the significant water increase in the reservoir, he added.

The snowfall has decreased by 35 per cent whereas it has also affected the snow melting process and it would show its implications with the passage of time. Answering another question, he said River Jhelum and Mangla has very less likelihood to mitigate the risk, adding River Chenab is also facing crisis due to reduced inflow of water from across the border.

River Chenab’s basic requirement is 50,000 cusecs water while India has released only 8,000 cusecs water which would definitely impact the agriculture sector, he maintained. He underscored that all provinces would have to be taken on board by the government to make national consensus for a fruitful dialogue with India for our due right and share of water under Indus Water Treaty.

The FFC Chairman stressed the need for taking immediate measures to enhance the water storage capacity of the country to avoid water shortages and urged the need for taking on board the FFC as a major stakeholder in the matter related to water. He also urged the need for involving the expert opinion during the dialogue process held under Indus Water Commission with India.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bad loans increase to Rs624 billion till June-end

Bad loans increase to Rs624 billion till June-end
Afridi asks people to give space to Imran Khan

Afridi asks people to give space to Imran Khan
'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

SRK wonders why he has never been offered a Hollywood film

SRK wonders why he has never been offered a Hollywood film

Photos & Videos

'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar