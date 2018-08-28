Asian Games medals table

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Countries G S B Total
China 86 62 43 191
Japan 43 36 57 136
Rep of Korea 28 36 42 106
Indonesia 22 15 27 64
Iran 17 15 15 47
Ch Taipei 12 12 17 41
DPR Korea 12 6 7 25
Thailand 9 10 33 52
India 8 13 20 41
Kazakhstan 7 8 28 43
Uzbekistan 6 13 12 31
Bahrain 6 3 3 12
HK, China 3 11 15 29
Malaysia 3 8 6 17
UAE 3 6 3 12
Singapore 3 4 10 17
Qatar 3 3 1 7
Mongolia 3 2 5 10
Philippines 3 0 12 15
Vietnam 2 11 13 26
Kyrgyzstan 2 5 9 16
Jordan 2 1 8 11
Kuwait 2 1 0 3
Cambodia 2 0 1 3
Macau, China 1 2 1 4
Lebanon 1 1 2 4
Iraq 1 1 0 2
Korea 1 0 2 3
Lao PDR 0 2 2 4
Saudi Arabia 0 2 1 3
Turkmenistan 0 1 2 3
Tajikistan 0 1 0 1
Pakistan 0 0 3 3
Myanmar 0 0 2 2
Afghanistan 0 0 1 1
Syria 0 0 1 1
Total 291 291 404 986
