UET displays first merit list for admissions

PESHAWAR: The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar has displayed first merit list for BSc engineering and non-engineering degree programmes academic session (2018-19).

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain visited the Admissions Directorate and addressed the new students of the university on Monday.Dr Iftikhar Hussain expressed satisfaction at the admissions process. He also spoke to the parents and students and directed the admissions staff to facilitate the students their parents.

Director Admissions Dr Misbahullah said around 17,000 candidates appeared in Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency test of whom 771 would be enrolled at different disciplines of the UET Peshawar.

The first merit list could be viewed on the university’s website.Prof Dr Noor Muhammad, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Arbab, Dean Faculty of Electrical Engineering, Prof Dr M Rizwan Gul, Dean Faculty Mechanical Engineering, senior faculty members and administration officials were also present.