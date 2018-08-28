Bilawal calls for improving performance of local govts

Sindh Minister for Local Government, Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Saeed Ghani called on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House on Monday.

Talking to the minister, the PPP chairman said that local governments were the basic tiers of democracy and delivery of civic amenities to the people, and stressed that the performance of local governments needed to be improved down to the union council levels.

Ghani briefed Bilawal about the role of his department in facilitating the local councils of the province to deliver facilities at the grass-roots level. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also called on the PPP chairman at the Bilawal House.

He briefed Bilawal about his strategy to further improve governance and resolve the issues faced by the people of the province.