AIOU expands fee waiver package for needy students

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has expanded its financial support (fee-waiver package) for the needy students to ensure that nobody should be left without education just because of financial constraints.

It was said by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while reviewing the on-going (Autumn 2018) admissions process that will continue till September 5. He further said that there is the right of every Pakistani citizen to get facilitated for continuation of their study under the constitution and the AIOU being the public sector institution fulfils the responsibility of bringing all segments of society in the educational net.

The financial assistance is provided through nine different schemes which include: Earn to learn scheme, Merit Scholarship Scheme, Outreach Scholarship Scheme, Final Year Project Grant Scheme, Scholarship for Communities, and Scholarship for Women, Fee Instalment Scheme and Alumni/Sponsored Scholarship.

The merit scholarships’ scheme (Fee-waiver) is an initiative to generate competition in educational pursuits and encourage the brilliant students. It is offered to the fresh and continuing students of all levels if they secure 75% and above marks in their latest results in any academic program.

Besides this, fee instalment facility had been made available. Deserving and needy students who fall in these categories could contact their nearest Regional offices of the University for assistance in accordance with the prescribed rules. Complete fee-waiver is also being provided to the prisoners, drop-out girls, disabled students and transgender group. Besides this, free Matric education has been announced recently for the students of Baluchistan and

the Federally Administrative Tribal area.