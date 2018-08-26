AWKUM Open Day

MARDAN: Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (Awkum) will hold Open Day today (Sunday) at its Garden Campus.

According to a press release, the Open Day will run from 10am till 3pm.

All departments would set up their stalls to guide visitors about various programmes of studies being offered.

Meanwhile, AWKUM has extended the dates for admission to various programmes. Applications for BS programmes can be submitted till August 28. Merit list will be displayed on September 3 on the AWKUM website. Application for masters, MPhil and PhD programmes can be submitted till September 24.