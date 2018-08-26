China expects headway in Pak-India relations under SCO framework

BEIJING: China expects a big headway in improvement of Pakistan-India relationship, overcoming their trust-gap in security relating issues, under the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

China, that looks forward to play an constructive role in seeking a negotiated settlement of the two countries’ bilateral disputes, believes that the SCO could be an effective platform to address the common agenda, that is to fight out terrorism from the region, diplomatic circles said here on Saturday.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in an interview has expressed his confidence that the SCO can contribute to the improvement of relations between India and Pakistan.

"We know there are existing and historical unresolved conflicts between Pakistan and India. But I think after they joined the SCO, maybe we can provide a better platform and opportunities for the building of relations between them," he added.

For the first time, the militaries of India and Pakistan are taking part in an ongoing mega anti-terror drill of the SCO in Russia aimed at expanding cooperation among the member countries to deal with the growing menace of terrorism and extremism.

It is a step forward in achieving the goal of having joint working for promoting peace and stability in the region, officials said.

The counter-terrorism drill by SCO countries, began last Wednesday, is the largest under the SCO charter with the participation of India and Pakistan for the first time, and Chinese experts say the drill will greatly contribute to stability in Central and South Asia.

The joint drill which will be held until August 29, see the participation of at least 3,000 soldiers from China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, India and Pakistan, and 10 representatives from Uzbekistan will serve as observers.

The main areas of the joint drill include field reconnaissance, joint strikes, and counter-terrorism operations in residential areas.

The drill plays a positive role in deepening defense and security cooperation among member countries, enhancing capacity in tackling new threats and challenges, and safeguarding regional peace and stability, China's Ministry of National Defence spokesperson Ren Guoqiang said at a recent press conference.

The previous SCO counter-terrorism drills were mainly limited to Central Asia. But because of the entry of India and Pakistan, the SCO's counter-terrorism mission has expanded to South Asia, Li Wei, a counter-terrorism expert at the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations in Beijing.

"The effective counter-terrorism cooperation among SCO countries has greatly undermined terrorist groups in Central Asia in recent years, and it's expected that this effective cooperation will also boost stability in South Asia, a region facing a more complicated counter-terrorism situation with a variety of active terrorist groups," Li said.

Sun Zhuangzhi, a professor at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the local media that Peace Mission 2018 will also greatly improve military and political mutual trust among SCO countries, especially between India and Pakistan.

"It's a rare opportunity for Pakistan and India, which have long been involved in military conflict, to enhance military exchanges and trust. This could improve regional stability," Sun said.

Peace Mission 2018 also created a historic chance for four major military powers in Eurasia - China, Russia, Pakistan and India - to participate in the same military drill.

"But it's worth pointing out that the four military powers in Eurasia will not form joint military troops to threaten Western countries, as SCO's military drills are open and transparent and are meant to contribute to regional and world stability," Sun said.