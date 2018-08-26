Coman out for weeks after ankle injury

BERLIN: France winger Kingsley Coman faces another lengthy spell on the sidelines after tearing ligaments in his left ankle for the second time this year during Bayern Munich’s win on the opening weekend of the new Bundesliga season.

Bayern have confirmed that the 22-year-old needs surgery after suffering a fresh injury in a foul during the first half of Friday’s 3-1 home victory against Hoffenheim.

Bayern expect him to be out for “several weeks”. Coman has suffered the same injury that sidelined him from February to May, an absence which cost him a place in France’s World Cup-winning squad.

“Of course we are very sad that Kingsley has suffered the same injury as before,” said Bayern head coach Niko Kovac after Saturday’s training session.

“Fingers crossed that the operation goes well, so that he can come back quickly and can play Bundesliga football again.”