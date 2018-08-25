Kuldip Nayar was visionary who stood for peace, says Imtiaz Alam

LAHORE: Senior journalist Imtiaz Alam said the late Kuldip Nayar was a visionary who stood consistently for peace, friendship, secularism and democracy. Imtiaz said Nayar's demise had created great void for peace movement in the subcontinent. In fact, he was the beacon of light for journalist even during the heights of tension in the subcontinent, he added. He supported all peace initiatives between India and Pakistan and helped establish SAFMA as well. He was born in Sialkot and a law graduate from Lahore and loved Pakistan as his Janam Bhoomi [birth place]. "It’s a great personal loss to me and our colleagues from South Asia. May he rest in peace," Imtiaz added.