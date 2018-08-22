Call to appoint teaching staff in Oghi schools

MANSEHRA: The higher secondary schools in remote parts of Oghi tehsil are without modern disciplines as seats of specialists teaching staff have been lying vacant since long.

“High schools, which are upgraded to higher secondary schools in parts of Oghi are still without science education as education department is miserably failed to hire services of subject specialists,” Hafiz Younus, the acting naib Tehsil nazim Oghi, told reporters on Tuesday.

He said that the Higher Secondary Schools in Shergar, Shugli Bandi, Karori and Oghi were yet to launch intermediate classes.

“A delegation of the tehsil had met local lawmakers and high-ups of the Education Department many times seeking the launching of science classes at higher secondary schools but no concrete step is taken in this regards as yet,” said Hafiz Younus.