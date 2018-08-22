Masses can’t be deceived by rhetoric: Iftikhar

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain has asked the government to take practical steps for addressing the issues of the masses instead of making irrational promises.

Through a statement issued here, he said the claims of starting accountability from his own cabinet was a mockery of the accountability as his cabinet was full of the remnants of Musharraf era. “Twelve of the 20 members cabinet are the fellow of Musharraf,” he said.

He said that the government had been formed by the stolen mandate and could not take decisions.

The masses had seen the fate of Ehtesab Commission and could not be deceived by rhetoric, he said, adding, establishing university at the Prime Minister’s House and abandoning the Governor’s Houses would not resolve the problems.

The government could establish universities at other places, said, adding, the PTI had not established any university in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last five years.