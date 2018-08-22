Capt Safdar shifted to hospital

RAWALPINDI: Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar has been shifted to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology after his health deteriorated on Tuesday morning, sources informed Geo News.

According to sources, he is being shifted due to cardiac issues. Medical tests are being conducted on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law, the sources added.

On late Monday night, Safdar's condition deteriorated and was given medical attention inside the jail.

The son-in-law of the deposed prime minister was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau on July 8, following an accountability court's verdict in the Avenfield properties corruption reference in which Nawaz and his daughter were also sentenced.