Rangers draw up security plan for Eidul Azha

The paramilitary force on Tuesday announced a security plan for Eidul Azha on Wednesday.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said that they had finalised a comprehensive security plan for Eidul Azha in consultation with the other law enforcement agencies for the entire Sindh province.

On the eve of the festival, the Rangers and other law enforcement agencies will remain on high alert and strictly implement the code of conduct issued by the Sindh government.

They will also provide security to places where hides of sacrificial animals are to be collected. The spokesman added that the law enforcement agencies would also ensure that no person displayed or carried licensed or non-licensed weapons, sticks and rods during the Eid.

The law enforcers would conduct snap checking, mobile patrolling and motorcycle patrolling in different parts of Karachi and would also protect entry and exit routes of the province. Moreover, they would also remain on high alert at bus stands and railway stations.