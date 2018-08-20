Mon August 20, 2018
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA

Blatant Anglophiles

Celebrations amid changes

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

Federal cabinet takes oath

No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

Sports

REUTERS
August 20, 2018

Snedeker heads packed leaderboard after three rounds

GREENSBORO, North Carolina: Brandt Snedeker clung to a one-stroke lead over fellow American Brian Gay and Canadian David Hearn after the third round at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday morning.

Twenty-three players were bunched within six strokes on a packed leaderboard heading into the final round later in the day.Among those in the hunt was out-of-form Spaniard Sergio Garcia, four strokes behind after a 67.

He would have been closer if not for a poor drive at the last which led to a bogey.Snedeker, among 30 players who completed the round on Sunday following the previous day’s weather delay, could only muster two birdies in the final 11 holes.

He also made two bogeys and settled for a two-under-par 68 at Sedgefield Country Club.Snedeker posted a 16-under 194 total.He is seeking to win wire-to-wire, after shooting a 59 in the first round.Gay jumped within a shot of the lead with a third-round 62, while Hearn carded 64.

