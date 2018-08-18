Sat August 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM
Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words

Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words
Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges
Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India

Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India
Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister

Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister
US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan

US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan
In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination

In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Islamabad

KI
Khalid Iqbal
August 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Accused sent on physical remand

Rawalpindi : After the efforts of one year, the airport police finally nabbed a proclaimed offender and presented him before Special Duty Judge, Rawalpindi, Syed Faizan Rasool who approved a three-day physical remand of the accused.

Malik Ghulam Mehboob is accused of running an illegal housing society business and having plundered over rupees one billion from innocent people. The Airport Police demanded a seven-day physical remand of the accused but court granted only three-day physical remand and ordered to present him before the court again on August 20, 2018.

It is worth mentioning here that dozens of affected people immediately reached the court of duty judge when airport police Investigation Officer, Muhammad Nawazish presented the accused.

On the application of Zubair Khan, Airport Police Station has registered FIR under Section 406, against four fraudulent men including Malik Ghulam Mehboob, the leader of this gang. Police told the court that they are continuously raiding in different areas to arrest the three accomplices of the accused.

Police headed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Usman Butt arrested Malik Ghulam Mehboob from Rawalpindi. The accused tried to flee from the scene but ASP Usman Butt followed his car and arrested him on the spot.

ASP Usman Butt said that they have been searching for the accused for a long time. They will arrest the other accused soon, nominated in FIR, he claimed. He assured, “I will never spare fraudulent people at any cost”.

Morgha Police Station also registered an FIR under Section 406 against Malik Ghulam Mehboob in a fraud case. Several applicants including Tahir Rafiq filed application and Morgha Police Station registered FIR against accused on May 25, 2018. The affected people have strongly appreciated ASP Usman Butt’s performance who arrested the gang leader.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'