Will work with Imran with same old passion, spirit: Chinese FM

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday promised continuing working with Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan with the same passion and spirit that had been shown previously for enhancing the Sino-Pak collaboration in all sectors.

Talking to a parliamentary delegation led by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, he said China wanted to fully support Pakistan in matters related to its sovereignty and development.

Wang described CPEC as a great initiative which, he said, was based upon bilateral cooperation and benefits, expressing the desire for expediting and early completion of the economic corridor.