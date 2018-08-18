Will work with Imran with same old passion, spirit: Chinese FM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday promised continuing working with Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan with the same passion and spirit that had been shown previously for enhancing the Sino-Pak collaboration in all sectors.
Talking to a parliamentary delegation led by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, he said China wanted to fully support Pakistan in matters related to its sovereignty and development.
Wang described CPEC as a great initiative which, he said, was based upon bilateral cooperation and benefits, expressing the desire for expediting and early completion of the economic corridor.
