HEJ delegation briefed on country’s first SWAT team

A three-member delegation from the Hussain Ebrahim Jamal (HEJ) Research Institute of Chemistry along with officers from the Sindh Police Forensic Division visited the Special Security Unit (SSU) Commandos on Friday.

The delegation congratulated SSU for establishing a world class law-enforcement outfit in Sindh Police. Lieutenant (retd) Ghulam Murtaza, an SSU superintendent of police (SP), briefed the delegation on professional responsibilities of the commandos and the advance training provided to them, including female commandos of the unit.

They were also briefed on the country’s first round-the-clock Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team that was set up at SSU. The SP mentioned that the United Kingdom Accreditation System (UKAS) in Britain awarded an ISO certificate to SSU for maintaining international standards in the field of counter-terrorism operations, provision of foolproof security services to national and foreign dignitaries and other important functions. SSU is the only law-enforcement agency in the country to have been issued an ISO certificate, he added.

The HEJ Research Institute of Chemistry Director Professor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary also invited the forensic division officers to seek training from its research institute and assured their assistance in DNA testing as well as other forensic investigations.