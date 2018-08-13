Mon August 13, 2018
Al-Azizia, Flagship references: Nawaz Sharif to be produced in court today
Islamabad

Our Correspondent
August 13, 2018

Colours of ‘Azadi’

Islamabad : With the August 14 celebrations in full swing, the colours of independence are visible everywhere in the federal capital.

National flags are flying on rooftops; streets are decorated with festive, colourful buntings; major buildings and markets are beautifully illuminated after sunset; youths and children are wearing national flag badges, armbands, caps and even clothes, and cars, motorcycles and bicycles are adorned with flags and green and white stickers.

Some enthusiasts have painted national flag on their automobiles and motorcycles.

“It’s Independence Day. It’s the day to articulate our feelings on being an independent nation. Whatever you see around are the colours of independence. We need to celebrate this day in a befitting manner,” said teenager Saleem Jan before driving off his sedan wrapped in big national flag.

Javed Ahmad, 15, said he celebrated Independence Day by hoisting national flag atop his house, doing artificial lighting on the facade and not the least wearing badges and clothes similar to the national flag.

