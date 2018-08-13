Vieira bemoans bad luck after defeat in first Nice game

PARIS: Patrick Vieira said that his Nice side “ran out of luck” as he tasted defeat in his first league match as a coach in Europe with a 1-0 loss at home to newly-promoted Reims on Saturday.

The former Arsenal and France midfielder was brought in to replace Lucien Favre after his departure for Borussia Dortmund, but his reign got off to a miserable start.Moussa Doumbia scored the only goal of the game in just the second minute of his Ligue 1 debut after joining Reims from Russian side Rostov.

The Malian midfielder cut inside two defenders before beating Nice goalkeeper Yoan Cardinale at his near post with a low shot from long range.Nice dominated the rest of the match — enjoying 71 percent of possession — but only one of their 19 shots on goal was on target as they missed the injured Mario Balotelli.

“The goal made things much more difficult. A goal at the start like that is disappointing,” said Vieira.“I was surprised. We ran out of luck. We created opportunities, especially in the second half.”

Visiting ‘keeper Edouard Mendy was equal to a low effort from Allan Saint-Maximin, but Nice created little else as Reims clung on to mark their return to the top flight after winning the Ligue 2 title with an unlikely win.

Vieira will take his new team to Caen next Saturday, as the 42-year-old looks for his first win since leaving New York City.Radamel Falcao came off the bench to score and set up another goal as Monaco brushed aside Nantes 3-1 to get their Ligue 1 campaign off to a strong start.