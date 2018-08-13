Mon August 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
PTI seeks PPP’s support for NA Speaker’s election

PTI seeks PPP’s support for NA Speaker’s election
Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail

Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail
Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser
Oath-taking of MPs today

Oath-taking of MPs today
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan
Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman

Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman
Women who made it to NA mostly related to politicians

Women who made it to NA mostly related to politicians
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Imran intervenes to resolve intra-party differences in KP

Imran intervenes to resolve intra-party differences in KP
Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

National

MI
Myra Imran
August 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Heart-warming, soul lifting performance by Zia Mohyeddin

Islamabad: The spell of Zia Mohyeddin’s deep voice and eloquence once again mesmerised the audiences from all age groups and walks of life as he performed at a fund raising event organised at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA).

Even those who do not follow the Urdu literature were entranced by his way of juggling with the work of great poets and writers. “It was an epic performance- heart-warming and soul lifting,” said Saadia Refaqat, an economist.

The tantalizing evening ‘Sham-e-Zauq-Zia Mohyeddin Kay Sath’ was hosted by Rozan, a non-government, non-profit organization working on issues of emotional health of women, children youth and men to create a self-aware, gender just society that celebrates diversity and is free of violence since 1998.

The event was attended by eminent scholars, writers, poets, showbiz personalities like Kishwar Naheed, Naeem Bukhari, Jamal Shah, Arshad Mahmood and Azra Mohyeddin. The evening was enjoyed by an audience of over 400 including prominent leads of corporate and development sector, academia and students. Zia Mohyeddin, a legend in his lifetime, is a man of many parts. His long career spans acting, directing, writing, broadcasting and a wide range of aesthetic disciplines. He is the founder of Reader’s Theatre in Pakistan. He engaged the audience by narrating select material from Urdu and English Literature. “He actually gives life to the words of legendry writers and poets,” said Naveed Aslam, a student. Dr. Ambreen founder member of Rozan briefed the audience about Rozan’s work. She shared that the overall purpose of the event was to raise funds to support the ‘Aangan’ programme. ‘Aangan’ was the first initiative of its kind to generate debate on the issue of violence against children with focus on child sexual abuse in Pakistan. It focuses on building life skills and knowledge about child protection of all key stakeholders who work directly or indirectly with children.

She shared that the donations will be used to enhance emotional well-being of children by providing children, their families and the communities support, information, skills and tools needed to foster their potential and reclaim their rights. ‘Aangan’ will build capacities of key stakeholders like teachers, parents, and community volunteers on child protection issues. At the end she thanked all the sponsors, friends and the audience for their generous supports.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi
Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters

Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters
England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test

England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test
Bit-part role: No bowling, no batting, no catch for Rashid in 2nd Test rout

Bit-part role: No bowling, no batting, no catch for Rashid in 2nd Test rout

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan