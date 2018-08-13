Two relatives of murdered girl arrested by police

MARDAN: The police arrested two relatives of a six-year-old girl who was murdered after being raped at Patto Killay in Takht Bhai tehsil six days ago.Mufti Habibur Rehman, a resident of Patto Killay, told officials at Takht Bhai Police Station that his six-year-old daughter Haseena had left home to play with other children outside but she did not return home.

He added that he got registered a report at the police station. The resident said the body of his daughter was found dumped at the nearby fields the next morning. The police said the little girl had been subjected to violence. The body of girl was shifted to the Mardan Medical Complex for autopsy.

The autopsy report confirmed that the minor girl had allegedly been sexually assaulted before being killed. The police registered case against unidentified accused under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code and started investigation. The police later arrested two relatives of the slain girl. The sources claimed that the arrested men had allegedly raped and subsequently killed the girl.