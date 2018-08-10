Kids much excited to buy Independence Day stuff

Islamabad : As Independence Day is approaching, enthusiastic children have started decorating their homes and bicycles with different independence themed decorations, the decorative items in the form of small paper buntings, popularly known as ‘jhandiyan’, are most attractive decorative item for kids to celebrate the day.

A large number of people particularly children have started purchasing buntings from the stalls.

According to traders, like every year, kids are more enthusiastic in displaying a great level of excitement to buy Independence Day related stuff.

“People are buying all kinds of things to mark Independence Day. Many come with their children, who are very excited at the sight of flags, badges and bunting. The hottest selling item at my stall is ‘Jhandiyan’ (buntings); I also have badges, and t-shirts printed with the national flag, but the most sought after item is buntings,” said a makeshift vendor along Sixth Road.

A customer, Muhammad Noman Saeed, said that his children wanted to decorate their house with buntings and green balloons and he had come to buy different decorations with his kids. He also bought a white shirt with a green crescent and star for his son as well as a green shirt Independence Day written on it.

“The National Flag is symbolic of one’s respect for the nation. However, there has been a new trend to sell flags, made of paper and plastic, as Independence Day approaches,” said a shopkeeper, Ahmad Zia.