Thu August 09, 2018
Lahore

Saeed Ahmed
August 9, 2018

90pc work on 3rd phase of Khanpur Dam completed

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has completed 90 per cent work on third phase of Khanpur Dam and the entire project is likely to be completed by the end of December this year.

Official spokesman for RCB, Secretary, Qaisar Mahmood told that out of total cost of Rs880 million, the civic body has received amount of Rs822 million from which 90 per cent work on third phase has been carried out. The government has to release remaining amount of Rs58 million. As soon as the amount is released work would be completed on this project. Non release of funds on time results in delay in completion of projects, he added.

Responding to a query, Qaisar Mahmood, who is also media coordinator told when the project was initiated in the year 2012, the cost of the project was estimated Rs699 million.

However, due to non-release of funds by the governments, work remained suspended time and again and was not completed on Schedule period of December, 2015. However, due to the efforts of former executive officer of RCB, Dr. Saima Shah who is now director in Military Lands and Cantonments, the government of PML-N started releasing funds and the civic body resumed work last year.

Similarly, referring to the situation of water, the secretary told that after recent rainfalls in the country as well as in Rawalpindi Cantonment, the level of water in Khanpur has risen by 32 feet level. Before start of the monsoon season, water in Khanpur Dam had receded to the dead level of 1910 feet and the situation of water had become worst in cantonment areas. “Out of the total capacity of 1980 feet the level of water in Khanpur Dam has touched 1942 feet from dead level of 1910 feet. More rains would further increase the water level. The spillways are opened when the water level crosses the level of 1980 feet, he added.

However, the secretary still advised the citizens to conserve water without wasting it. The water in Khanpur Dam is only half filled in Khanpur Dam till date and after recent rainfalls in monsoon. Realising this situation, we should act in responsible way and not start to make excessive use of water. All depends on more rainfalls, Qaisar Mahmood concluded his remarks.

Our correspondent adds: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has deposited cheque amounting to Rs10 million as contribution donation in the fund opened by the Supreme Court of Pakistan for construction of Diamer-Bhasha Dam and Mohmand Dam. Earlier, CDA Board approved one-time contribution and donation of two-day basic pay of officers BS-16 and above and one-day basic pay of officials BS-15 and below.

In the light of decision of CDA Board, the Finance Wing of the Authority made deduction from current month salary of CDA employees and deposited cheque amounting to Rs10 million in Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund-2018.

