We need trees

Pakistan has less than four percent of forest cover. This low figure is a threat to the environment. Deforestation has had devastating effects on our environment – rising temperatures and uncontrollable smog.
If we want to save our future generations and build a pure environment for them, we have to plant more trees.
Syed Wasiq Billah
Swat
Comments