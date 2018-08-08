23 held after three kids’ hour-long disappearance

Police have arrested 23 suspects for allegedly torturing three minors who went missing for nearly an hour on Monday from Quaidabad locality, Geo News reported.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Munir Sheikh, the suspects were arrested after raids were conducted in Quaidabad and Sherpao colony in Landhi.

On Monday, three children disappeared for nearly an hour and returned later, bearing marks of torture on their bodies.

The parents of said children had expressed suspicion over seven-eight Afghan families living in the nearby neighborhood, adding that their children were dropped home by the abductor after a brief time.

The police official said that they had taken into custody a family from the Afghan neighborhoods. Sindh Inspector General of Police Amjad Javed Saleemi had also ordered a report on the incident.