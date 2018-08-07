Nature and character of war have changed: COAS

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of the Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, has advised the youth to stay determined and defeat all threats like the hybrid war to take Pakistan forward to its rightful destination as part of the nation.

The COAS, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, visited the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) on Monday and addressed and interacted with youth during the ongoing annual internship programme at the ISPR. Speaking on the occasion, General Bajwa said the nature and character of war had changed and the youth now are the prime target of enemies in the hybrid war. "The youth should stay determined and defeat all such threats to take Pakistan forward to its rightful destination as part of the nation,” he said.

The COAS congratulated the students on successful completion of the internship programme. He said Pakistan is blessed with most talented and vibrant youth and future of Pakistan belongs to them and he has full confidence and optimism that Pakistani youth realising their potential will lead Pakistan to new era of of peace and progress. He said that state is determined to root out extremism and terrorism for which youth has an important role to play.

He acknowledging efforts of youth on historic merger of erstwhile Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), COAS said that this mainstreaming shall facilitate bringing enduring peace, stability and socio-economic development for the long neglected and terrorism rid area.

The COAS emphasised that education has to stay as national priority and Pakistan Army is determined to provide whole hearted support towards this state objective, especially in Balochistan. Establishment of NUST Campus in Balochistan and Khush Hal Balochistan are testimony of our commitment.

The annual Internship Programme 2018 was held in ISPR comprising students of various educational institutions from across the country.