Young man found dead in Landhi

The body of a young man who had left his house to run an errand was found in Landhi on Sunday. According to Landhi police station SHO Shahzad Ali, Tabish Taqi, who was 25 or 26 years old, was found dead in Baitul Hamza ground on Sunday morning. He had been slaughtered.

The SHO said police rushed to the site upon being informed of the body’s discovery and shifted it to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for an autopsy. During investigation, it was found that the deceased was a resident of Landhi No. 2, and was unemployed. He had left his house late Saturday around 2am and had told his family that he was going out for some work. But he did not return.

The family searched for Taqi for several hours into the late night but in vain, the SHO said, adding they found his body in the morning. The family claimed that from the past few days a dispute was going on between Taqi’s former in-laws and they suspected that the ex-in-laws might have killed him, SHO Shahzad said. However, he added, that it was too early to confirm who killed him and why.

PML-F’s office attacked

Separately, unidentified armed men attacked the office of a political party in Darakhshan police station’s limit late Saturday night. According to District South SSP, Omer Shahid Hamid, two shots were fired at the office of the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional, which is situated at Saba Commercial Avenue.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the firing because the office was empty. SSP Shahid said two rounds of 30 bore were recovered from the site.