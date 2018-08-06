Three soldiers injured in Razmak roadside blast

MIRANSHAH: Three personnel of the security forces were injured in a blast in Razmak subdivision in North Waziristan on Sunday, official sources said. The sources said that a convoy of the security forces was attacked with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Muhajir Bazaar in Razmak.

The IED had been planted along the roadside and it was triggered with a remote-controlled device. The injured soldiers identified as Waqar, Zarif and Gulzar were taken to the Razmak Camp for treatment. Soon after the blast, the security forces launched a search operation, but no arrest could be made.