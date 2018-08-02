Re-carpeting of 7th Avenue under way

Islamabad: The Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz on Wednesday inspected the re-carpeting and maintenance work of the 7th Avenue being undertaken by Machinery Pool Organisation (MPO) Directorate of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

MPO Director Umer Sagheer apprised the mayor that repairs and maintenance is being carried out on both sides of 7th Avenue which would be completed within 10 days. The mayor directed the director MPO to complete repair and maintenance work within the given days so that traffic issues in the vicinity could be eradicated. He also directed to ensure safety and precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident.