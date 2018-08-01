Wed August 01, 2018
Business

ND
New Desk
August 1, 2018

TMFB launches Easypaisa loan

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Microfinance Bank has launched ‘Easypaisa Loan’, the country’s first-ever Digital Nano Loan, a statement said on Tuesday.

The loan is processed and transferred to the customer’s Easypaisa account (mWallet) within two minutes conveniently without the need to visit a branch or fill out paperwork, it added.

This innovative service is aimed at the common man who has no access to formal loans or banking services.

It enables easy access to working capital requirements for farmers, self-employed individuals, street hawkers, and home-based workers, the statement said.

It also works as an effective tool in creating financial literacy by incentivising positive credit behaviour through access to better borrowing terms.

