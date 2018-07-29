Qadri to support Imran if he fulfils promises of victory speech

LAHORE : Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri has offered complete support to PTI Chairman Imran Khan on the condition that he strictly follows commitments made in his victory speech

He was addressing party office bearers at PAT Secretariat from Berlin, Germany on Saturday.

He said Nawaz Sharif’s arrest and conviction had nothing to do with electoral process, adding that he was incarcerated for his massive corruption and said PAT was waiting for the arrest of Shahbaz Sharif in the Model Town killings case.

He said Nawaz Sharif was not convicted by any Special Court formed under martial law regulations; rather he was tried under the law of land and the Constitution during the rule of his own party, and got ample opportunity of defence, but he failed to produce money trail of his ill-gotten assets.

Qadri said allegations of rigging were a norm in Pakistan, as every losing party alleged rigging, adding that now the allegation was being leveled by a party that had raised the slogan of “Vote ko Izzat do”.

He alleged the PML-N had no proof to support their claim. If they have solid proof, then they must approach relevant institutions, instead of threatening to launch a movement.

Now they must follow what they have been trying to teach their political opponents during the last five years. He said Pakistan was facing a host of internal, external and economic challenges, an independent and effective foreign policy was imperative to ease many of the challenges. He alleged that disqualified Nawaz Sharif had isolated Pakistan by retaining foreign ministry in his hands.

He said due to lack of electoral reforms, Pakistan Awami Tehreek did not participate in elections, and it was high time that state institutions were purged of personal interference, so they could function independently and no one could raise a figure at their credibility.