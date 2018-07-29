Sindh Governor Zubair submits resignation

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair stepped down from the office on Saturday and told Geo News that he had sent his resignation to President Mamnoon Hussain earlier in the day.

"I have served the position as per my constitutional obligations," he added.

As per the Constitution, President Mamnoon will nominate the new Sindh governor, Zubair remarked.

Zubair was sworn-in as the 32nd governor of Sindh during an oath-taking ceremony held at the Governor House on February 2. The position had been vacant since January 11, when the 79-year-old governor Saeed-uz-Zaman passed away after a prolonged illness.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had picked Zubair for this post on January 30. Since 2012, he had served in various capacities, with the most recent one being the Privatisation Commission chairman.