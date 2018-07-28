Election results: PTI candidate cries foul

LARKANA: PTI leader Amir Bux Khan Bhutto has alleged rigging on PS-10 Larkana, saying polling officers released the Form 45 without any signatures and stamp and other necessary formalities. Talking to the media on Friday, Bhutto charged that his polling officers were removed from the polling stations during the counting process. He said the polling staff issued results on a blank paper.

Amir Bux, who is the son of Mumtaz Bhutto, said he has not received the results of 15 polling stations while reports of irregularities had been received from several other polling stations as well. He claimed to have secured over 37,000 votes while his rival and PPP leader Faryal Talpur managed 53,000 votes, which is not possible for a candidate. He said on the election day, polling camps of PPP were nearly empty while there were a large number of people at the PTI camps.