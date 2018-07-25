Imran, Abbasi in for tough NA-53 battle

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan are in for a tough poll battle in NA-53 on July 25. One was prime minister when the PML-N government completed its term in May while the other thinks he can be next chief executive of Pakistan. However, their other major rivals are seen to be PPP and MMA candidates.

In all, 36 were cleared by the Election Commission of Pakistan to contest from this constituency; however, the real contest, ultimately, can be between Abbasi and Imran. Though, the Pakistan People’s Party has fielded Sibtul Haider Bokhari, while Mian Muhammad Aslam is Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal candidate. PTI’s rebel Ayesha Gulalai is also vying for this seat of the National Assembly.

Both Mian Aslam and Bokhari have tremendous social links with local population, and it depends on them how they manage to harness these into electoral gains on the polling day. Some even say that to beat them will not be easy for Imran and Abbasi.

Former Senate Chairman Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari is a well-known figure and can influence significant number of voters in favour of his younger brother Sibtul Bokhari while MMA’s Mian Aslam is known for his significant social and welfare work in addition to enjoying support of major mainstream religio-political parties besides his own Jamaat-e-Islami.

The Federal Capital consists of both urban and rural areas--from ultra-modern posh localities to mud-houses-- and has for the first time three seats of the National Assembly i.e. NA-52, 53 and 54. But NA-53 is billed to be the closely watched constituency, as a nail-biting finish is already being anticipated.

Banigala, where Imran has his over 300-kanal residence, Mohra Nur, Bari Imam, Suhan, Phulgran, Barakahu and Chattar (less developed areas) are parts of NA-53 besides I-9,I-8, H-8, H-9, G-9, G-8, G-7, F-7 and E-7 (developed and posh sectors). It is believed that PTI commands envious popularity in urban areas and this can be a deciding factor. However, one can’t ignore the fact that PML-N is deeply-entrenched too here.

Both Abbasi and Imran have avoided engaging in personal attacks on one another while leading electioneering in the constituency, which indeed is seen as a good sign. Weather is by and large inhospitable during day time; it has, though, failed to deter their supporters and of other contestants from carrying out poll drives.

Imran delivered back to back four-five speeches; one at Barakahu and the other at Karachi Company at G-9 Markaz and then at I-10 and Taramari as well while his speech at Karachi Company coincided with the homecoming of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz. He vowed to address fundamental issues being faced by localities like Barakahu, including provision of clean drinking water, quality education and decent civic amenities in katchi abadis in the federal capital, where mostly members of Masihi community reside.

Back in 2013 general election, PTI’s Asad Umar had won from this constituency, formerly NA-48, having received 48,073 votes while PML-N’s Ashraf Gujjar, who recently became part of PTI, had pocketed 41,186 votes, which showed the upcoming poll bout may be a smooth sailing neither for Abbasi nor for Imran.

After the national census and revision of electoral rolls and delimitation of constituencies, NA-53 houses a total of 312,143 voters, whereas the Election Commission of Pakistan has established 325 polling stations as well as 1,104 polling booths for males and females. Syeds, Abbasis, Awans are among major castes here. However, over 20,000 registered Christian voters can be an important factor in win or loss of a particular candidate, if they chalk out a collective line on the polling day.

“Shahid Abbasi Sahib has strong links in this constituency, which were consolidated further during the last couple of years. Therefore, we can say that he will put up a tough fight to his rivals and can spring surprise as well. However, yes, he should have focused on this constituency more that he could not,” said one of his supporters, who did not wish to be identified here.

“The way, we have carried out the campaign, led mainly by Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari sahib, we are confident of pocketing this seat. Another reason why I am so confident is that the PTI stands divided in this NA-53 due to various reasons and this will go to our advantage and our other rival Mian Aslam also faces similar situation,” said Noor Elahi, who is political aide to Nayyar Bokhari. He claimed Sibtul Bokhari could face good fight from Imran.

MMA’s spokesperson Shahid Shamsi said that Mian Aslam remained available to the locals throughout the year while this was not the case with others. “People will vote for him on the basis of his performance as a philanthropist and a man of clean character. He will return at least from one of the two NA seats i.e. NA-53 and NA-54,” he believes and insists his chances of success from NA-54 are brighter.

Rizwan Chaudhry, who is member of Imran’s campaign team, led by Zulfi Bokhri claimed that the PTI chairman would defeat his rivals by a huge margin from NA-53 as the wave was strongly in favour of him; whereas, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had already lost hope of win from here and could not find a team to even lead his poll campaign here. He said that other opponents, including Sibtul Bokhari and Mian Aslam would not be able to receive even over 10,000 votes.