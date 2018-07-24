Not afraid of undemocratic tactics: Bilawal

LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has remarked that he is not afraid of undemocratic tactics.

Bilawal was addressing a corner meeting in the Qambar district on the last day of election campaigning. “I am out on the streets to save Pakistan,” said the PPP scion urging voters to support him the same way they supported his grandfather and deceased PPP leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Speaking in Ratodero, Bilawal remarked that the general election will play an integral role in strengthening the country’s democracy. “I will complete the mission of Benazir Bhutto,” he said.

He said that the fake politicians formed an alliance to create hurdles in the way of PPP, adding that the forces working against the nation will be defeated in the forthcoming general elections.