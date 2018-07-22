Free, fair, impartial elections to be ensured

QUETTA: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hasan Askari called on caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Alauddin Mari in Quetta on Saturday and discussed with him political situation and election related matters.

During the meeting of Dr Hasan Askari with the caretaker CM Balochistan it was decided in the meeting that caretaker governments would ensure arrangements of free fair and impartial general election. This was reiterated in the meeting that all political parties would be given equal opportunities to contest in elections and no one should doubt on the impartiality of caretaker governments.

The both caretaker chief ministers appealed people to exercise their right of vote without giving attention to any negative propaganda.

Ideas were exchanged in the meeting regarding mandate of caretaker governments. They condemned the terrorism incidents in KP and Balochistan and said that anti-social elements were trying to destroy peaceful environment of the country, however, security and law enforcing agencies were vigilant to foil their nefarious designs.

It was assured that more Balochistan students would be accommodated in educational institutes of Punjab.