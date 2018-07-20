Interim govt to ensure fair polls: PM

Ag APP

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari and provincial cabinet members Thursday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk at Governor’s House.

Talking on the occasion, the caretaker prime minister said the interim government was committed to holding transparent and impartial elections.

“I am happy that caretaker government in Punjab is performing its duties in a professional and neutral manner,” he added.

He said best arrangements had been made to ensure holding of transparent elections and “we all have to perform responsibility to hold fair elections as a team”.

Nasirul Mulk directed the administration to ensure safety and security of political leadership and the public and called for a close liaison with political parties to ensure strict compliance of the election code of conduct and the security protocols set for the general election 2018.

Askari said the caretaker provincial government was fully focused on transparent, impartial and free elections.

“I am personally monitoring the elections related arrangements by visiting different cities. I am also conducting visits to improve the law and order situation,” he said.

“The administration and police are totally neutral in Punjab,” Askari said and added, “Arrangements have been made to provide level-playing field to all the political parties.

Askari said cooperation was being extended to the relevant departments to make the electoral process fully transparent.