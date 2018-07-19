Imran unhappy with poll news

By Agencies

By Our correspondent

NATHIAGALI *** JHELUM

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan said he was not getting good news regarding the July 25 elections, but added that the people should get out of their homes to vote on the polling day, reported Geo News.

Imran accused Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Dost Muhammad of siding with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman and Akram Durrani, asking him to remain impartial and play the role assigned to him.

He hoped that Dost Muhammad would improve his role, but warned of his party raising voice if he remained biased.

Addressing a rally in Nathiagali as part of his election campaign, he said Shahbaz Sharif too would have to go to Adiala Jail just like Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Imran alleged that the PML-N leader had registered ‘32 fake cases against him’.

He said the condition of Galiyat had immensely changed over time. “The people of Galiyat should tell whether their lives change or not during the past five years,” said Imran.

He said after coming into power, his party would make four new tourist spots every year.

The PTI chief said during his tenure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the party worked to depoliticise the police.

Also on Wednesday, Imran claimed that the country’s debt had soared to Rs 27,000 billion during the last 10 years.

Addressing a public gathering in Jhelum, he said the corruption of PPP and PML-N had left the country under huge debt and the people were facing the burden in shape of inflation.

He promised to eradicate corruption from the country and increase income after coming into power.

Imran said the children of Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar had become billionaire but the nation suffered. “We will create favorable conditions for investors and taxes will be reduced,” the PTI chairman said.

Imran also accused former president Asif Ali Zardari of killing people in Sindh and Shahbaz of the deaths in Model Town. People needed to get rid of Nawaz and Asif Ali Zardari, he added.

Later in the evening, Imran told a gathering in Lahore’s Shahdara area that the nation should avoid waiting for the leaders who had no stake in Pakistan.

He said Nawaz, who always claimed to break the begging bowl, had even further burdened the country with foreign loans.

He added that due to the wrong policies of the PML-N government, the Pakistani rupee was devalued.

Imran said he considered Quaid-e-Azam as the greatest leader in the history, as he devoted his life for a cause and never gave importance to personal interests.

He said the nation’s founder died of “cancer” but he never informed anyone about the disease because he was committed to a greater cause of serving the nation.

Imran also said that Nelson Mandela was also a great leader in the history who spent years in jail for his nation and after coming out of it, he pardoned his rivals.

He said the PML-N and PPP leadership, on the other hand, had brought the country to this state whereas their children and assets were abroad.

The PTI chairman said that PML-N and PPP were the real enemies of Pakistan who looted the national wealth and laundered it abroad. He said Nawaz’s father used to live in Gawalmandi whereas Zardari was known for the black marketing cinema tickets. He asked how these people had earned so much wealth.