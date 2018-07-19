ECP summons Imran for using foul language

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan today (Thursday) over the alleged use of foul language against candidates and political parties.

The Election Commission in its suo-moto notice, directed PTI chairman to appear before the four-member commission or through his counsel with regards to the alleged use of foul language during his poll campaign.

The Election Commission mentioned in the notice that the step was taken on the basis of media reports. It is pertinent that during a public meeting in Narowal, Imran had said that any Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) worker with a clear conscience would not go to the airport to receive Nawaz Sharif. “And whoever will go to receive him will be a donkey (fool)," he had remarked, evoking sharp reaction from political circles and social media.

PTI chairman has been using terms like dacoit, thief and conman for his political opponents, as reflected in media.