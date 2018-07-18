Women get quay cranes operating licence

KARACHI: Hutchison Ports Pakistan, the country’s first and only deep-water container terminal, has passed a milestone by licensing the country’s first women management engineering trainees to operate remote-controlled ship to shore (STS) gantry cranes. Breaking new ground in a male-dominated field, management engineer trainees Faryal Anwar, 24, and Umama Saleem, 27, have finished training in remote-controlled STS crane operations at the container port.

Faryal, who can operate both remote operating station (ROS) as well as the manual crane, said, “It’s a rigorous training process, including completing 100 hours as an observer, another 100 performing operations under supervision, and then 200 hours of operating machines independently with assistance available if required.”