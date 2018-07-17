King Sejong Institute at NUML receives award

Islamabad: King Sejong Institute Islamabad received the exceptional performance award in promoting Korean Language and culture by the King Sejong Institute Foundation, says a press release.

The ceremony in this regard was held in COEX, Seoul, Peoples Republic of Korea. Rector National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Major General (r) Zia Ud Din Najam received the prestigious award

from 1st Vice Minister of Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nam Jong-Min. It is important to mention that 174 institutions across the globe participated and only seven institutes were selected for this award.

NUML Rector Major General Zia Ud Din Najam in his address termed that it is great honour and an achievement for NUML also as the said institute established in the university premises. He said NUML is committed to promote languages to enhance the bilateral relations with all the nations. He thanked the Korean government for awarding such a prestigious

award to King Sejong Institute NUML.