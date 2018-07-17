Stone wins Scottish Open but misses out on 59

LONDON: South Africa’s Brandon Stone came desperately close to the first 59 in European Tour history as he won the Scottish Open at the Gullane course near Edinburgh on Sunday.

Given he had been a 1,000/1 outsider ahead of the tournament and that this win saw him qualify for next week’s British Open at Carnoustie, there was little reason for Stone to feel disappointed.

And yet, after a superb run of eight birdies and an eagle in his first 16 holes on Sunday, Stone needed to play the last two in one under par to break the famed mark of 60. He made par on the 17th but then missed a birdie putt from eight feet on the last.Nevertheless, Stone’s outstanding round of 60 left him on 20 under par and set a clubhouse lead that never looked like being bettered.

Stone, who was 69th in the world after finishing tied for fourth at the 2017 Joburg Open, began this week 371st in the global standings.The 25-year-old started his final round at Gullane three shots off the lead but covered the front nine in 31 and collected birdies on the 10th, 12th, 14th and 15th holes before sinking a curling eagle putt from 30 feet on the par-five 16th to give himself a chance of making golf history.